Monday, December 12, 2016

Police seek suspect in Carter St. homicide

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 10:04 AM

SCMPD's Violent Crimes investigators seek information on a shooting on the 1000 block of Carter Street that claimed the life of Javonte Reed, 19, on Sunday, Dec. 11.

At about 6:45 p.m. Metro officers responded to the scene, locating Reed with a gunshot wound. Reed was transported to Memorial University Medical Center where he died.

"Reportedly, Reed was involved in an altercation with an unidentified male when shots were fired, striking Reed," says Eunicia Baker of the SCMPD Public Affairs Office.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a camouflage jacket. He fled in an unknown direction. The shooting is not believed to be random.

Circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
