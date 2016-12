Leopold's Ice Cream will host two evenings of family movies."The Polar Express" will be shown on Dec. 19 and "Frozen" will be shown on Jan. 23. Both evenings, Leopold's Moovie Night ice cream — creamy caramel ice cream with caramel popcorn — will be available, as well as crafts and meal deals for kids."Bring in a non-perishable food item and we'll give you a coupon to be used on a future visit," says director of marketing Carey Ferrara.Crafts start at 5 p.m. and the movie begins at 5:30 p.m.