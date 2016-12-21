A-Town Get Down announces new date, location

The A-Town Get Down Festival is moving to Indian Street near the Talmadge Bridge and will take place on March 25, 2017, according to its parent foundation, the Alex Townsend Memorial Foundation.The festival will take place from noon to midnight and feature interactive creative experiences for all ages, multiple stages for live music acts and much more. The festival is free until 5 p.m., when it turns into a ticketed event for the headline performers.The festival’s mission is to increase access to music and art to citizens of the region. Previously, the festival has been held at the Charles Morris Center but now in its seventh year is moving to keep up with growth. In addition to expanding capacity to attract larger numbers and accommodate headlining acts, the new space will bring increased and purposeful community outreach, while providing a springboard for the area’s revitalization.A-Town Get Down was created in honor of art student and musician, Alex "A-Town" Townsend, who passed away in 2010.“Alex loved the Talmadge Bridge,” said his father and festival creator, Tom Townsend. “And we, too, see the area beneath it as having great creative potential. Just for starters, it will allow us to increase the number of live art installations, musical performances and much more, against a unique and dramatic backdrop.”Attendees can now expect to see larger stages, more bands, more live art installations and even a shipping container entertainment area under the Talmadge Bridge, with the help and support from the Savannah Department of Renewal Authority.This year A-Town will again collaborate with Loop It Up Savannah to connect students from Title I school districts to free access to interactive art and music projects. The two organizations work together during the school year as well, preparing backdrops and other art for display at the Festival.“The idea is to inspire our young people who lack the resources to truly experience live art and music, and discover the talents they have inside; to help them express their passions in positive, productive ways. They have the power to inspire others, themselves,” says Townsend.For more information head to www.a-towngetdown.com, A-Town Facebook Page or email info@a-towngetdown.com.