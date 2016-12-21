Police investigate E. 39th shooting

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting on the 700 block of East 39th Street that injured O’Neal Scrivens, 48, on Tuesday, Dec. 20.At about 9:30 a.m. Metro officers responded to a store on the 2200 block of Waters Avenue, where Scrivens sought help after being shot. Scrivens was transported by ambulance to Memorial University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.Investigators are searching for a subject wanted for questioning. He is described as a black male in his late 20s to early 30s last seen wearing a black jacket and a red shirt.Circumstances leading up to this shooting remain under investigation.Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.