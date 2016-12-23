News Feed

Archives | RSS

Friday, December 23, 2016

50th homicide of the year

Posted By on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 9:54 AM

Detectives of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department arrested and charged Tamaron Varner, 25, in the shooting death of Joshua DeBerry, 35, on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Varner also faces pending charges in a separate shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 20 that seriously injured O’Neal Scrivens, 48.

At about 11 a.m. on Dec. 21, Metro located Varner at his house on the 700 block of East 39th Street, where he was arrested.

"At about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday Central Precinct patrol officers responded to the 400 block of East 49th Street finding DeBerry outside his house suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. DeBerry was transported to Memorial University Medical Center, where he died," police say.

Investigators believe DeBerry "was shot during a dispute with Varner regarding a business transaction."

Evidence also linked Varner to a Dec. 20 shooting on the 700 block of East 39th Street that injured Scrivens, police say.

Varner is charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime in DeBerry’s shooting death. Regarding Scrivens’ shooting, Varner also faces charges of criminal attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News Feed

More by Jim Morekis

Connect Today 12.24.2016

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Recent Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2016, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation