Elderly woman injured when shots fired into residence

Police detectives are investigating after shots were fired into a home in the 5500 block of LaRoche Avenue and left one elderly woman injured, Dec. 22.At approximately 8:53 p.m., Metro responded to the scene locating Beautine Saukter, 76, suffering from minor injuries."Reportedly, shots were fired into a home she was occupying and she was grazed as a result. Several occupants, including children and other elderly women occupied the home along with Saukter at the time of the incident. Saukter was treated on scene and there were no other reported injuries," police say.Investigators do not believe this incident to be random. Detectives are working to identify any suspects and to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.