Savannah Bicycle Campaign gets grant from Governor's Office of Highway Safety

The Savannah Bicycle Campaign announced today it has received a $27,549.40 grant fromthe Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).The grant, which will continue through September 2017, "will help finance SBC’s educationprograms, safety campaigns, work with local governments to improve infrastructure, printing of the popular Bike SAV bike map and guide, and other programs aimed at making Savannah and Chatham County safer for people who ride bikes for transportation and recreation," says an SBC spokesperson.“The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is committed to keeping everyone safe on ourroads and highways,” says GOHS Director Harris Blackwood. “This grant will help Savannah Bicycle Campaign reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities in Chatham County.”“Census data reveals Savannah has the highest rate of bicycle commuting in Georgia,confirming that thousands of people in our community rely on their bicycles fortransportation,” says John R. Bennett, executive director of the Savannah Bicycle Campaign and author of the regular News Cycle column in Connect Savannah.“In addition, many residents use bicycles for healthy recreation and exercise, as do anincreasing number of visitors. Support from GOHS is critical to our goal of preventing crashes that injure and kill people who ride bikes," Bennett says.