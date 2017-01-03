CrimeStoppers and Georgia Heritage Federal Credit Union offer reward for bank robbery arrest

click to enlarge

CrimeStoppers and Georgia Heritage Federal Credit Union "are teaming up to catch a bank robber by offering a reward up to $5,000 for tips that lead to the arrest of the person responsible for a November 9 bank robbery," a CrimeStoppers spokesperson says.On November 9, Savannah Chatham Metro Police and the FBI responded to the credit union, located on West Lathrop Avenue, after a suspect demanded cash from the employees."The suspect was described as a black male with a dark complexion. Surveillance photos show him wearing a black cap, sunglasses, a wig with long, black curly hair, all black clothes, and powder on his face and hands. He is believed to have fled the scene on foot heading down Lathrop Avenue toward Bay Street," Crimestoppers reportsCrimeStoppers will pay up to $2,500 for tips that lead to his arrest, and Georgia Heritage Federal Credit Union is offering up to an additional $2,500 that will be paid upon the subject’s arrest. The funds from the credit union will only be honored if the suspect is arrested by April of 2018.If you have any knowledge about who was involved with this bank robbery, please call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 any time or submit tips online at www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org. People can also call the FBI directly at (912) 790-3100 to share information related to the robbery.