News Feed

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Savannah Alderman Van Johnson re-elected to National League of Cities Board of Directors

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge van_johnson.jpg
Alderman Van R. Johnson II of Savannah, GA was elected to the National League of Cities (NLC) board of directors by NLC’s membership at the group’s annual business meeting recently.

"Johnson was elected to his fourth one-year term and will play an important role as a leader of the nation’s largest and most representative membership and advocacy organization for city officials," says a City of Savannah spokesperson.

“I am blessed to again be elected by my peers to serve this great organization,” Johnson said. He added, “This means that Savannah remains at the national table, particularly with the change in Presidential administrations. Our national relationships will continue to benefit Savannah locally.”

In his role on the Board, "Johnson will meet throughout the year to guide NLC’s strategic direction and set the organization’s advocacy priorities and operational goals," the City says. Board members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee, and are confirmed by a vote by NLC’s membership.

  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News Feed

Connect Today 01.03.2017

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Recent Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2017, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation