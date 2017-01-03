Savannah Alderman Van Johnson re-elected to National League of Cities Board of Directors

click to enlarge

Alderman Van R. Johnson II of Savannah, GA was elected to the National League of Cities (NLC) board of directors by NLC’s membership at the group’s annual business meeting recently."Johnson was elected to his fourth one-year term and will play an important role as a leader of the nation’s largest and most representative membership and advocacy organization for city officials," says a City of Savannah spokesperson.“I am blessed to again be elected by my peers to serve this great organization,” Johnson said. He added, “This means that Savannah remains at the national table, particularly with the change in Presidential administrations. Our national relationships will continue to benefit Savannah locally.”In his role on the Board, "Johnson will meet throughout the year to guide NLC’s strategic direction and set the organization’s advocacy priorities and operational goals," the City says. Board members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee, and are confirmed by a vote by NLC’s membership.