Bank on Mall Boulevard robbed

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into a bank robbery on Thursday, Jan. 5 at South State Bank, on the 400 block of Mall Boulevard."Metro responded to the scene at approximately 1:30 p.m. after a suspect entered the business, displayed a gun and demanded cash," police report."Employees complied with the suspect’s demands. The suspect fled in an unknown direction, possibly in a white vehicle. No injuries were reported," police say.The suspect is described as a black male standing approximately 6-feet tall. During the incident he wore a dark-colored hooded jacket, a face covering, gloves and dark pants.