Thursday, January 5, 2017

Bank on Mall Boulevard robbed

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 5:37 PM

click to enlarge suspect.jpg
Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into a bank robbery on Thursday, Jan. 5 at South State Bank, on the 400 block of Mall Boulevard.

"Metro responded to the scene at approximately 1:30 p.m. after a suspect entered the business, displayed a gun and demanded cash," police report.

"Employees complied with the suspect’s demands. The suspect fled in an unknown direction, possibly in a white vehicle. No injuries were reported," police say.

The suspect is described as a black male standing approximately 6-feet tall. During the incident he wore a dark-colored hooded jacket, a face covering, gloves and dark pants.
