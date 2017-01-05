Savannah women set to attend Women’s March in DC for inauguration weekend

click to enlarge
-
Work by local artist Panhandle Slim
Nearly 100 Savannah women will travel to Washington D.C to participate in the Women’s March on January 21, following the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States.
The march is a "national pro-woman movement that creates a visible sign of solidarity amongst women all across America," says a spokesperson for the local group.
In the words of national organizers, the march has the mission to "send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights,” as well as “immigrants of all statuses, those with diverse religious faiths particularly Muslim, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native and Indigenous people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities & mental illness, the economically impoverished and survivors of sexual assault. In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore.”
Local artist Panhandle Slim has also pledged to create a sign for every Savannah woman attending the march, "not only offering his art as a means to support the march, but to also ensure a unique visual representation among Savannah attendees," says the spokesperson.
The Savannah fleet of buses leaves on Friday, January 20 and will return Sunday, January 22.
For more info contact state organizer Courtnay Papy or visit www.wmowga.com