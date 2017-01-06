News Feed

Friday, January 6, 2017

Man shot on East 54th

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 3:33 PM

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting on East 54th and Ash streets that injured Deshawn Ford, 19, on Thursday, Jan. 5.

"At about 9 p.m. Metro officers responded to Memorial University Medical Center, where Ford had arrived in a privately owned vehicle, seeking care of a non-life threatening gunshot wound," police say.

Reportedly, Ford was walking on East 54th when a male subject approached and shot him. The suspect reportedly fled in a dark-colored 4-door sedan.

The suspect’s identity and circumstances leading up to this shooting remain under investigation.
