Man shot on East 54th

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting on East 54th and Ash streets that injured Deshawn Ford, 19, on Thursday, Jan. 5."At about 9 p.m. Metro officers responded to Memorial University Medical Center, where Ford had arrived in a privately owned vehicle, seeking care of a non-life threatening gunshot wound," police say.Reportedly, Ford was walking on East 54th when a male subject approached and shot him. The suspect reportedly fled in a dark-colored 4-door sedan.The suspect’s identity and circumstances leading up to this shooting remain under investigation.