Stabbing in homeless camp is area's first homicide of 2017

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are searching for the suspect in a Jan. 10 stabbing at a homeless camp near President Street and Harry Truman Parkway, that claimed the life of a 56-year-old man."At about 12:20 p.m. Metro officers responded to the scene finding the victim fatally injured. The victim was reportedly stabbed during an altercation with a male acquaintance," police report."The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-30s. He has dreadlocks and wears his beard pulled into a ponytail. This suspect was last seen running into the woods near the camp. It is unknown whether he is still armed," police say.Members of the SCMPD Command Staff, Violent Crimes detectives, Patrol Division, SWAT and K-9 Unit responded to the scene aiding in the search.