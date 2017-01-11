Armstrong/GA Southern merger approved; local community meeting set for Jan. 19

A town hall-style meeting to gain community input into the approved merger of Armstrong State University and Georgia Southern University is scheduled for Thursday, January 19 at 4:30 p.m. in Fine Arts Auditorium on the Armstrong campus."Students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members are welcome to attend," says a statement.As expected, the Board of Regents approved the consolidation this morning at its regular meeting. This is actually the fifth round of major consolidation of universities and colleges in the University System of Georgia.“The consolidation of these institutions will enable our University System to better serve students, broaden or redesign academic programs offered in the coastal and southwest Georgia regions, and reinvest savings into academics to improve student success,” said Wrigley. “While the ultimate purpose of consolidation is to serve students better, we also have the opportunity to tailor degree programs for the workforce needs of the area and strengthen our role in the region’s economic development.”The Regents also voted to approve the merger of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Bainbridge State College.