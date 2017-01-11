News Feed

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Armstrong/GA Southern merger approved; local community meeting set for Jan. 19

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 1:38 PM

A town hall-style meeting to gain community input into the approved merger of Armstrong State University and Georgia Southern University is scheduled for Thursday, January 19 at 4:30 p.m. in Fine Arts Auditorium on the Armstrong campus.

"Students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members are welcome to attend," says a statement.

As expected, the Board of Regents approved the consolidation this morning at its regular meeting. This is actually the fifth round of major consolidation of universities and colleges in the University System of Georgia.

“The consolidation of these institutions will enable our University System to better serve students, broaden or redesign academic programs offered in the coastal and southwest Georgia regions, and reinvest savings into academics to improve student success,” said Wrigley. “While the ultimate purpose of consolidation is to serve students better, we also have the opportunity to tailor degree programs for the workforce needs of the area and strengthen our role in the region’s economic development.”

The Regents also voted to approve the merger of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Bainbridge State College.



  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News Feed

More by Jim Morekis

Connect Today 01.11.2017

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Recent Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2017, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation