Official 2016 homicide numbers: 50 homicides, 20 still under investigation

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) "initiated a total of 50 homicide investigations in 2016," a department spokesperson said Friday afternoon.Annual homicides are divided into three status categories: cleared by arrest, open and "exceptional clearance," which typically means a case closed through means other than arrest or prosecution, for example if the perpetrator is either killed by police during the commitment of a crime or commits suicide after perpetrating the crime."In 2016, 38 homicide cases were cleared. Thirty-six homicide cases were cleared by arrest. Two were exceptionally cleared. Eight of the 2016 homicide arrests were for cases opened in prior years," police report.Currently, 20 homicide cases opened in 2016 remain under investigation, police say."In 2016, the SCMPD’s jurisdiction experienced three fewer homicides than 2015," says a department spokesperson. "The agency had a homicide clearance rate of 76% in 2016. As of 2015, the national homicide clearance rate is 61.5%."