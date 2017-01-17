News Feed

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Man injured in W. Gwinnett shooting, police investigate

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 11:11 AM

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting at a house on 1600 block of West Gwinnett Street, that injured Lance Kelly, 24, on Monday, Jan. 16.

At about 11:45 p.m. Metro officers responded to the scene, finding Kelly with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Kelly was transported to Memorial University Medical Center for care.

"Reportedly, Kelly was shot at the residence by a male suspect who fled in a vehicle. Investigators believe Kelly and the suspect are acquainted," said Eunicia Baker of the SCMPD's Public Affairs Office.

Circumstances of this shooting remain under investigation. The victim is not cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
