Savannah Bananas offer 'internship' to President Obama

In a video, the owner of the Savannah Bananas made a tongue-in-cheek — or peel-in-cheek? — offer to President Barack Obama to take an internship with the local college summer league team.
"After 8 years in office we know you no longer have a job. But it doesn't have to be that way," says Jesse Cole in the video
. "We're here to offer you an internship with the Bananas."
In the video, Cole strolls through the Savannah Bananas offices at Grayson Stadium while making his whimsical pitch.
"When you were in office you said there's nothing quite like going to the ballpark. Now you're going to have a chance to do that every day at Grayson Stadium," Cole says.
"We'll even pay you a stipend. To top it off we'll even get you a host family to help with all your housing."
For those without a sense of humor who still don't get the joke, at one point Cole passes by the office of team president Jared Orton.
"Maybe one day you'll rise up and become president of the Bananas. Sorry, Jared," he says. Orton then throws a folder of papers at Cole from his office.
Cole has made the joking offer before. In 2009 he offered outgoing President George W. Bush an internship with the Gastonia Grizzlies, the other summer league team he owns.
The offer of course is part of the Bananas' effort to promote its internships to college students. If you're interested learn more here
.