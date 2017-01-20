Armstrong/Georgia Southern town hall leaves many unanswered questions

“Is this truly a consolidation or is it an acquisition?” was one question asked yesterday evening at Armstrong State University’s Town Hall Meeting.The Fine Arts Hall was filled to the doors with faculty, staff and students, some optimistic and inspired, and others concerned and enraged by the shocking, yet nearly unpublicized news which was approved by the Board of Regents last Wednesday.The Armstrong Pirate has set sail, making room for what will soon be Georgia Southern University, the Savannah campus.The Board of Regents approved what they wouldn’t necessarily call a merger but a consolidation, a word John Fuchko, Vice Chancellor of the University System of Georgia claims “is a very deliberate word.”“There’s so many positive things, that are at this institution and at Georgia Southern, and when we go through this process as we’ve done in the past, we should really say ‘what is the best of both, and how will we bring that together in a way that correctly requires change," Fuchko said.Student athletes in the crowd seemed to be the most concerned and angry in the crowd as there were plenty of questions regarding the new placement of those already in Armstrong’ sporting teams, their scholarships and even the change in coaches.A lot of concerns went unanswered with the response from Georgia Southern University’s President, Jaimie Hebert. “We do not have every answer.”The process is said to take up to 18 months, with the next step being a new mission statement for the new university.