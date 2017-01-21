News Feed

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Man charged with concealing death of father in law

Posted By on Sat, Jan 21, 2017 at 5:28 PM

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police investigators arrested Brian Lewis, 44, on Friday, Jan. 20, charging him with concealing a death of another, in connection with the investigation of human remains found on the property he shared with his wife and father in law, Ronald Redding, 67, on Ft. Argyle Road and Leopard Lane.

"Metro responded to the residence at noon to check Redding’s welfare when the remains were located and recovered with assistance from Savannah Fire Department and Southside Fire and EMS," police report.

Investigators believe the human remains to be those of Redding, who was reported missing to SCMPD on Jan. 20.

Circumstances surrounding Redding’s disappearance remain under investigation. The remains will be turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for identification and to determine the cause of death.
