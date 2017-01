Two separate pending death investigations begun late last week have now been ruled homicides, police say.The rulings now bring the number of homicides for 2017 in Chatham County up to four.Investigators arrested Brian Lewis, 44, on Friday, Jan. 20, charging him with concealing a death of another, in connection with the investigation of human remains found on the property he shared with his wife and father in law, Ronald Redding, 67, on Ft. Argyle Road and Leopard Lane. Investigators believe the human remains to be those of Redding, who was reported missing to SCMPD on Jan. 20.At about 8:45 a.m. Jan. 20, Metro officers responded to the scene finding gunshot victim, Patrick Miller, 26, deceased inside of a 2001 Buick LaSabre at the Frank O. Downing Pier just off Diamond Causeway.. Miller’s remains were found by a sanitation crew working in the area.