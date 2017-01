Police are investigating the shooting of a 21-year-old male on Saturday, Jan. 28 on the 12500 block of White Bluff Road."At about 1:00 a.m. Metro officers responded to Windsor Crossing Apartments finding Jamon Davis with non-life threatening injuries. Davis was transported to Memorial University Medical Center for care," police say."Detectives believe this was not a random incident and believe risky behavior to be a factor," police report.