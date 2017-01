click to enlarge

St. Paul and the Broken Bones will play the Lucas Theatre on May 6 at 8 p.m. Tix go on sale to general public Fri. Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.Presale opens 10 a.m. Thursday Feb. 2 with the code 'flow.'The early Savannah Stopover alumni are touring behind Sea of Noise, their second full-length album. Produced by Paul Butler and recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium, the group’s sophomore effort features an expanded eight-piece lineup of the widely praised soul-based rock unit.