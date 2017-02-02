Police seek 2 suspects in W. Gordon robbery, shooting

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Robbery Unit asks the public’s help in identifying two men suspected in a robbery and shooting on Thursday, Feb. 2 on West Gordon Lane near Whitaker Street.
Metro responded to the 100 block of West Gordon Lane just before 1 a.m. finding Andrew Sellers, 27, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
"Sellers was transported to Memorial University Medical Center for care," says Eunicia Baker of the SCMPD Public Affairs Office.
Reportedly, Sellers was walking south on Whitaker Street when a male subject approached him and engaged in conversation. Upon approaching West Gordon Lane, a second male subject with a gun reportedly demanded Sellers’ possession. Sellers complied. Sellers was reportedly pistol whipped and shot before the two suspects left the area. The suspects may have fled in a black 90s model minivan.
Circumstance surrounding this case remain under investigation.
Anyone with information on should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.
Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.