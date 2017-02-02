Police seek 2 suspects in W. Gordon robbery, shooting

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Robbery Unit asks the public’s help in identifying two men suspected in a robbery and shooting on Thursday, Feb. 2 on West Gordon Lane near Whitaker Street.Metro responded to the 100 block of West Gordon Lane just before 1 a.m. finding Andrew Sellers, 27, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound."Sellers was transported to Memorial University Medical Center for care," says Eunicia Baker of the SCMPD Public Affairs Office.Reportedly, Sellers was walking south on Whitaker Street when a male subject approached him and engaged in conversation. Upon approaching West Gordon Lane, a second male subject with a gun reportedly demanded Sellers’ possession. Sellers complied. Sellers was reportedly pistol whipped and shot before the two suspects left the area. The suspects may have fled in a black 90s model minivan.Circumstance surrounding this case remain under investigation.Anyone with information on should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.