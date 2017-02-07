News Feed

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

City of Savannah set to address concerns about utility/water bills in public meeting

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 2:30 PM

Step Up Savannah will host a "conversation" about the ongoing controversy over slow/inaccurate utility billing in Savannah, as the City continues to try to manage the fallout from a faulty new software rollout.

"Many members of our community have voiced concerns and confusion with the new utility billing system implemented last year by the City of Savannah," says a Step Up spokesperson. "In an effort to better understand the changes, Step Up’s Residents Team will host a conversation with the City of Savannah’s Revenue Director, Cindy Landolt."

The event is free and open to the public and happens 6-7:30PM, February 15, at Montgomery Landings, 714 W. 57th St. in Savannah.

"The Residents Team is comprised of individuals from Savannah’s neighborhoods who raise issues important to their communities," says Step Up Savannah. "Many are leaders in Savannah’s neighborhood associations; others simply want to become more involved in eliminating poverty.

