Stage On Bay set to sue City for $6 million

The Stage On Bay, a performance venue in West Savannah which last week was denied a liquor license by Savannah City Council, has filed notice of intent to sue the City.The suit says if the liquor license isn't granted by March 2 and projected losses of about $150,000 reimbursed, the court action will ask $6 million in damages.The amount includes punitive damages as well as projected loss of profit through the already-signed lease term of the venue.The suit alleges that the City is in violation of its own protocol and is in effect guilty of illegal spot-zoning.At last week's City Council meeting, neighborhood opposition was cited as the reason the license was denied. However, most on City Council agreed a court case was inevitable.Stage On Bay Attorney William Claiborne said at the meeting that "no one wakes up in the morning wanting to be a plaintiff," but said if the license was denied a lawsuit would follow."We'll see you in court," responded Alderman Van Johnson, in whose district the venue is located.Johnson was echoing virtually those identical words spoken by Mayor DeLoach at a meeting two weeks prior.