Stage On Bay set to sue City for $6 million

The Stage On Bay, a performance venue in West Savannah which last week was denied a liquor license by Savannah City Council, has filed notice of intent to sue the City.
The suit says if the liquor license isn't granted by March 2 and projected losses of about $150,000 reimbursed, the court action will ask $6 million in damages.
The amount includes punitive damages as well as projected loss of profit through the already-signed lease term of the venue.
The suit alleges that the City is in violation of its own protocol and is in effect guilty of illegal spot-zoning.
At last week's City Council meeting, neighborhood opposition was cited as the reason the license was denied. However, most on City Council agreed a court case was inevitable.
Stage On Bay Attorney William Claiborne said at the meeting that "no one wakes up in the morning wanting to be a plaintiff," but said if the license was denied a lawsuit would follow.
"We'll see you in court," responded Alderman Van Johnson, in whose district the venue is located.
Johnson was echoing virtually those identical words spoken by Mayor DeLoach at a meeting two weeks prior.