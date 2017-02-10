News Feed

Friday, February 10, 2017

Man struck, killed by train in West Chatham

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 4:47 PM

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a train and pedestrian collision on the 100 block of Logistics Way in Port Wentworth that resulted in the death of James Turnbow, 30, on Friday, February 10.

"At about 11:15 a.m. Metro responded to scene, locating Turnbow in the woods near the train tracks. Turnbow was transported to Memorial University Medical Center, where he died," police report.

Reportedly, a CSX train was traveling south, police say. "The train’s conductor activated the horn after observing an unidentifiable movement in the train’s path. As the train got closer, the conductor realized a person, later identified as Turnbow, was in the path of the train. The conductor was unable to stop. Turnbow was struck, ultimately resulting in his death," police say.

It is unknown to police why Turnbow was walking on the tracks. This case remains under investigation by SCMPD’s TIU.


