Summer 500 program set to kickoff for 2017

On the heels of last night's State of the City address from the Mayor spotlighting the program, Mayor Eddie DeLoach, Mayor Pro Tem Carol Bell, City Manager Rob Hernandez, and other leaders will announce the kick-off of Summer 500, a youth employment internship program.The official kickoff is Monday, February 13, at 2 p.m. in Council chambers at City Hall on Bay Street.Any active student 16 or older will be allowed to apply for a summer internship with the program. This internship will pay a minimum $8 an hour with a minimum of 32 hours a week. Students will be required to pass a pre-employment drug test, and interns will be placed in jobs in the public and private sector.Summer 500 and the Savannah Pre-Apprentice Program have merged to create the Savannah Summer 500 Youth Employment Internship, a City spokesperson says."Between the two programs last year, the city employed more than 600 high school students and witnessed a reduction in juvenile violent crime by 21 percent and juvenile property crime by 25 percent over the previous year," the spokesperson reportsIf businesses or students would like to apply visit www.SavannahGa.gov/Summer500