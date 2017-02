Savannah Stopover announces full schedule, four new bands to lineup

Savannah Stopover has released the full night-by-night, venue-by-venue schedule for this year's edition, to be held March 9-11. The schedules are customizable at the website.In addition, Stopover has made four new additions to the band lineup:Savannah’s own CUSSES have been added to the Friday, 3/10 lineup.Curtis Harding will headline Wild Wing City Market on Friday, 3/10.Third Man Records' newest signee, Lillie Mae Rische, joins the lineup at Trinity Church on Friday, 3/10.Taze Daze, a new project from Savannah-based Hunter Jayne (Triathalon, Wet Socks) makes their Stopover debut on Thursday, 3/9 at El Rocko Lounge.