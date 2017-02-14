News Feed

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Savannah Stopover announces full schedule, four new bands to lineup

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 4:59 PM

Savannah Stopover has released the full night-by-night, venue-by-venue schedule for this year's edition, to be held March 9-11. The schedules are customizable at the website.

In addition, Stopover has made four new additions to the band lineup:

Savannah’s own CUSSES have been added to the Friday, 3/10 lineup.

Curtis Harding will headline Wild Wing City Market on Friday, 3/10.

Third Man Records' newest signee, Lillie Mae Rische, joins the lineup at Trinity Church on Friday, 3/10.

Taze Daze, a new project from Savannah-based Hunter Jayne (Triathalon, Wet Socks) makes their Stopover debut on Thursday, 3/9 at El Rocko Lounge.


  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News Feed

More by Jim Morekis

Connect Today 02.14.2017

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Recent Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2017, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation