17-year-old shot, killed on Pennsylvania Avenue

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Savannah’s Eastside."Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Pennsylvania Ave. and California Ave. at approximately 11:56 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16," police say."Upon arrival officers located a shooting victim. The victim, 17, was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family."The shooting does not appear to be random, police say, adding that "The suspect(s) fled the area before officers arrived."