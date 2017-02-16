News Feed

Thursday, February 16, 2017

17-year-old shot, killed on Pennsylvania Avenue

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 6:21 PM

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Savannah’s Eastside.

"Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Pennsylvania Ave. and California Ave. at approximately 11:56 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16," police say.

"Upon arrival officers located a shooting victim. The victim, 17, was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family."

The shooting does not appear to be random, police say, adding that "The suspect(s) fled the area before officers arrived."
