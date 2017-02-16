Allegiant launches nonstop service between Cleveland and Savannah

Allegiant this week launched a new nonstop service to Savannah from Cleveland, Ohio. For a time, one-way fares on the new routes are being sold as low as $48.“We’re thrilled to connect Cleveland to the Savannah area,” said Jude Bricker, Allegiant chief operating officer. “We’re excited for Allegiant travelers in Cleveland to explore all of the beaches, golfing and Southern hospitality that the Savannah / Hilton Head area has to offer.”The new seasonal service to Savannah / Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) will operate three times weekly. The new route will bring more than 15,000 additional visitors, the company estimates. Flight days, times and fares can be found at Allegiant.com."Families and couples from Northeast Ohio have been coming to the Lowcountry for many years, but they've always had to drive,” said Joseph Marinelli, president of Visit Savannah.“Now, Allegiant has made it easy, quick and most importantly affordable to visit Savannah. Clevelanders are going to love Savannah's beauty, authenticity and charm, in addition to our unique coastal cuisine and terrific retail offerings."