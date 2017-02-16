News Feed

Thursday, February 16, 2017

C-SPAN2 set for live segments at Savannah Book Festival

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 12:24 PM

This Saturday, Feb. 18, BookTV on C-SPAN2 will be live from the 10th Annual Savannah Book Festival, the network says.

There will be live author programs and C-SPAN2 will take viewer calls during call-in segments with the following authors:

· John Tamny, Who Needs the Fed?
· William Daugherty, In the Shadow of the Ayatollah
· Gerri Willis, Rich is not a FOUR- Letter Word
· Dan Slater, Wolf Boys

Featured Author Programs will include:

· John Tamny, Who Needs the Fed?
· Cassandra King (presenting her late husband's book) A Lowcountry Heart by Pat Conroy
· Terry McDonnell, The Accidental Life
· William Daugherty, In the Shadow of the Ayatollah
· Gerri Willis, Rich is not a FOUR- Letter Word
· Dan Slater, Wolf Boys

BookTV's LIVE programming will air from 9am to 4pm ET and re-air on Sunday at 12am ET.

This is the link.



