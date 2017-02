C-SPAN2 set for live segments at Savannah Book Festival

This Saturday, Feb. 18, BookTV on C-SPAN2 will be live from the 10th Annual Savannah Book Festival, the network says.There will be live author programs and C-SPAN2 will take viewer calls during call-in segments with the following authors:· John Tamny, Who Needs the Fed?· William Daugherty, In the Shadow of the Ayatollah· Gerri Willis, Rich is not a FOUR- Letter Word· Dan Slater, Wolf BoysFeatured Author Programs will include:· John Tamny, Who Needs the Fed?· Cassandra King (presenting her late husband's book) A Lowcountry Heart by Pat Conroy· Terry McDonnell, The Accidental Life· William Daugherty, In the Shadow of the Ayatollah· Gerri Willis, Rich is not a FOUR- Letter Word· Dan Slater, Wolf BoysBookTV's LIVE programming will air from 9am to 4pm ET and re-air on Sunday at 12am ET. This is the link.