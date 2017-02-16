News Feed

City Council to reconsider The Stage On Bay liquor license

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 3:25 PM

The controversial bid of The Stage On Bay to acquire an alcoholic beverage license — previously denied by City Council after neighborhood opposition — will be reconsidered at Council's regular March 2 meeting.

Alderman John Hall, citing previous legal cases lost by the City of Savannah, made the initial motion for Council to take up the license again. That motion was approved 7-2.

Alderman Hall made a second motion to vote to approve or deny the license at today's meeting. Mayor Eddie DeLoach, however, amended the motion to move the vote to the March 2 meeting, citing a desire to allow the Hudson Hill neighborhood to again speak on the matter if residents would like.
