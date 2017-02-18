Double homicide in Yamacraw; third victim has serious injuries

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred in Yamacraw Village."Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting in Yamacraw Village at approximately 10:28 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Upon arrival officers located a three shooting victims inside an apartment," police say."Two of the victims were deceased, a third was suffering serious injuries. The third victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance."The deceased victims have been identified as Tori Plummer, 35, and Erick Lawrence, 25. The third victim is Dennis Harris, 27.The shooting does not appear to be random, police say. Police add that drugs appear to be related. The suspect(s) fled the area before officers arrived.