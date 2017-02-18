News Feed

Archives | RSS

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Double homicide in Yamacraw; third victim has serious injuries

Posted By on Sat, Feb 18, 2017 at 11:11 AM

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred in Yamacraw Village.

"Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting in Yamacraw Village at approximately 10:28 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Upon arrival officers located a three shooting victims inside an apartment," police say.

"Two of the victims were deceased, a third was suffering serious injuries. The third victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance."

The deceased victims have been identified as Tori Plummer, 35, and Erick Lawrence, 25. The third victim is Dennis Harris, 27.


The shooting does not appear to be random, police say. Police add that drugs appear to be related. The suspect(s) fled the area before officers arrived.
  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News Feed

Connect Today 02.18.2017

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Recent Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2017, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation