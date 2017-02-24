City offering St. Patrick's Day parking spot pre-sale

Beginning Monday, February 27 at 8 a.m. Mobility & Parking Services will offer a pre-sale of parking spaces for the St. Patrick’s Day celebration (Thursday, March 16; Friday, March 17; Saturday, March 18; and Sunday, March 19).The pre-sale will include parking spaces at two locations:· Curtis V. Cooper Parking Lot – located at 122 Barr Street (between East President Street and East Broughton Street). Directly behind the Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care Center. There are 53 parking spaces available to be purchased.· Visitors Center Parking Lot – located at 301 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. There are 298 parking spaces available to be purchased. There is space available for motor homes at this location only.The cost of the parking space will be $20.00 per day. To purchase a space, visit the Mobility and Parking Services offices within the Bryan Street Parking Garage at 100 East Bryan Street or call (912) 651-6470.