Friday, February 24, 2017

Double shooting on the Westside

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 4:59 PM

Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred in west Savannah at Rogers Street and Kirkland Street around 11:45 a.m. on Friday February 24.

Upon arrival officers located a two shooting victims, Jaret Jackson, 29, and Tewanna Ferbee, 49.

"The male was suffering life threatening injuries. The female victim was suffering non-life threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to local hospitals," police say.

"The shooting does not appear to be random. It appears that the shooting may be the culmination of a verbal altercation. The suspect(s) fled the area before officers arrived," police say.
