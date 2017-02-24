News Feed

Friday, February 24, 2017

Suspects in auto break-ins sought

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 10:27 AM

click to enlarge suspects1.jpg

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Island Precinct detectives ask for the public’s help identifying two suspects who broke into cars and stole a car at a tow yard on Thursday, Feb. 16.

"Metro responded to the 2300 block of Skidaway Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Reportedly, two suspects kicked down a portion of the tow yard’s fence, gaining access to the premises. They proceeded to enter several vehicles on the lot. The suspects entered a brown 1992 Ford F-150, before fleeing in the vehicle," police report.

Both suspects are described as black males in their teens. During the incident, one suspect wore a red hooded sweatshirt over a white collared shirt and khaki pants. The other suspect wore a black jacket, white collared shirt and khaki shorts.
    The City of Savannah still remains at a stubborn 26-28 percent poverty rate. Poverty disproportionately impacts African Americans, also the community most disproportionately impacted by crime. This is no coincidence and is hardly rocket science, but for some reason many people have problems connecting the dots.
