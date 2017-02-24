Suspects in auto break-ins sought

click to enlarge

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Island Precinct detectives ask for the public’s help identifying two suspects who broke into cars and stole a car at a tow yard on Thursday, Feb. 16."Metro responded to the 2300 block of Skidaway Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Reportedly, two suspects kicked down a portion of the tow yard’s fence, gaining access to the premises. They proceeded to enter several vehicles on the lot. The suspects entered a brown 1992 Ford F-150, before fleeing in the vehicle," police report.Both suspects are described as black males in their teens. During the incident, one suspect wore a red hooded sweatshirt over a white collared shirt and khaki pants. The other suspect wore a black jacket, white collared shirt and khaki shorts.