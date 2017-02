Police are investigating the shooting of Dijon McCall, 25, on Monday, Feb. 27 in the 700 block of Lavinia Rd."At about 7:30 p.m., Metro officers responded to Lavinia Road, finding McCall with non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, and later released," police report."Detectives are working to determine the actual circumstances leading up to the shooting. Detectives believe this was not a random incident and believe risky behavior to be a factor."The suspect(s) in this shooting were reportedly driving a black SUV, police say.