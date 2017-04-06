City unveils online water/utility bill payment

After a long-running debacle involving months-late, often wrong bills due to a problematic software switch, the City of Savannah today announces that one of the long-running wishes of residents is finally coming to pass.
The City of Savannah is now offering online credit card payment for City-issued utility bills. Customers can access the online payment portal at www.savannahga.gov/utilitypay
.
"Customers currently receive one bill every two months for water, sewer, and sanitation services. While automatic bank account drafts have been available for a number of years, this will be the first time that online credit card, debit card and eCHECK payments will be received," a City spokesperson says.
“We hope our customers find this new online bill payment portal to be a convenient and easy-to-use option for paying their utility bill,” said City of Savannah Revenue Director Cindy Landolt. “Online bill payment has been a long-requested feature, and we are happy to now offer it.”
To make a payment, customers will need their Account Number and Barcode located on the payment coupon of their bill. An email address is required for all online payments.
To pay using credit/debit cards, the payment amount must be under $300. There is a $3.50 transaction fee to use credit/debit cards. To pay using eCHECKS, the payment amount must be under $1,000. There is no fee to pay using eCHECKS. Customers wishing to pay by eCHECK will need their checking or savings routing number and account number including all zeros. The minimum payment amount is $10.