October 19, 2016

13 Ways to Die with the Savannah Sweet Tease @The Jinx 

By

click to enlarge sweettease1-1.jpg

SPOOK IT up with your hometown burlesque troupe this weekend. Riffing on the concept of television series 1,000 Ways to Die, The Savannah Sweet Tease Burlesque Revue offers up a goofy string of unfortunate events as portrayed by Magnolia Minxxx, Lady Von Luft, Jack N ThaCox, Rita D'LaVane, Rebel Belle, and Butt Reynolds. The gang gets creative with their grim demises: performers succumb to evil dentists, poison ivy, un-charmed snakes, over-exercise, and more.

Special guest Ada Manzhart comes to town to join in the wicked fun, while Granny Glitter Gams and Skippy Spiral keep the laughs coming as the show’s emcees. To round out the evening, Jinx favorites Everymen will rock out ‘til the bar closes with their unforgettably raucous show.

Saturday, October 22, doors at 9 p.m., show at 10 p.m., $10 general admission, $15 VIP, 21+

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

