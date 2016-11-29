November 29, 2016 Special Issues » Gift Guide

2016 Holiday Gift Guide 

Spartina 449

Our adorable illustrated Savannah Map Collection accessories are the perfect gifts for the holidays, for those who are from Savannah, or for those who love traveling here!

317 W. Broughton St.
912.200.3699
Spartina449.com







Civvies New & Recycled Clothing

We carry new & recycled clothing! Buy, sell or trade with us! We pay out 30% cash from selling price or 50% store credit!

4 E. Broughton St.
912.236.1551
civviesclothes.com





Blick Art Materials

Bring a shot of color to somebody’s morning coffee! Find color-your-own-mugs and many other fun gift ideas for that artsy person in your life at Blick Art Materials!

318 E. Broughton St.
912.234.0456
dickblick.com




Rivers & Glen

From fly fishing fanatics to outdoorsman, Rivers & Glen Trading Co. Savannah stocks classic, well made goods from Orvis, Barbour, Filson & much more.

24 Drayton St
912.349.2352
riversandglen.com




Bleu Companies

Sendra boots are each handmade, with a process that was born a century ago. Every pair of the majestic boots has it’s own identity and you can find yours exclusively at Bleu Companies.

14 West Jones St.
bleucompanies.com
Live Bleutimously!


Carlito’s

Since 2004, Carlito’s has featured sizzling fajitas, authentic eats, ice cold beer and some of Savannah’s Best margaritas! A Carlito’s gift card is the perfect stocking stuffer for the Mexican loving enthusiast on your shopping list! Spend $50 on a gift card & get $5 Free!

119 MLK Jr. Blvd
912.232.2525
carlitosmexican.com

17Hundred90

Give the gift of Fine dining this holiday season. Personalized gift certificates available in any dollar amount for the restaurant or the inn.

307 E President St.
912.236.7122
17hundred90.com



Telfair Museums

Give the gift of art! Telfair Museum memberships give you access to art all year long and include store discounts! Or give one of these adorable Yoga bags that include several zippers to store things while doing a downward dog!

Membership: 912.790.8807
Shop: 912.790.8831
telfair.org

