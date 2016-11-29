2016 Holiday Gift Guide 

Spartina 449 Our adorable illustrated Savannah Map Collection accessories are the perfect gifts for the holidays, for those who are from Savannah, or for those who love traveling here! 317 W. Broughton St.

912.200.3699

Spartina449.com













click to enlarge Civvies New & Recycled Clothing We carry new & recycled clothing! Buy, sell or trade with us! We pay out 30% cash from selling price or 50% store credit! 4 E. Broughton St.

912.236.1551

civviesclothes.com









Blick Art Materials Bring a shot of color to somebody’s morning coffee! Find color-your-own-mugs and many other fun gift ideas for that artsy person in your life at Blick Art Materials! 318 E. Broughton St.

912.234.0456

dickblick.com







click to enlarge Rivers & Glen From fly fishing fanatics to outdoorsman, Rivers & Glen Trading Co. Savannah stocks classic, well made goods from Orvis, Barbour, Filson & much more. 24 Drayton St

912.349.2352

riversandglen.com







Bleu Companies Sendra boots are each handmade, with a process that was born a century ago. Every pair of the majestic boots has it’s own identity and you can find yours exclusively at Bleu Companies. 14 West Jones St.

bleucompanies.com

Live Bleutimously!



click to enlarge Carlito’s Since 2004, Carlito’s has featured sizzling fajitas, authentic eats, ice cold beer and some of Savannah’s Best margaritas! A Carlito’s gift card is the perfect stocking stuffer for the Mexican loving enthusiast on your shopping list! Spend $50 on a gift card & get $5 Free! 119 MLK Jr. Blvd

912.232.2525

carlitosmexican.com

click to enlarge 17Hundred90 Give the gift of Fine dining this holiday season. Personalized gift certificates available in any dollar amount for the restaurant or the inn. 307 E President St.

912.236.7122

17hundred90.com



