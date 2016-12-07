2016 Holiday Gift Guide 

Atelier Galerie
An eclectic collection of handcrafted jewelry at great prices from local, regional and international artisans. Find the perfect gift! Open Monday-Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.
150 Abercorn St.
912.233.3140
agsavannah.com
Civvies New & Recycled Clothing
We carry new & recycled clothing! Buy, sell or trade with us! We pay out 30% cash from selling price or 50% store credit!
4 E. Broughton St.
912.236.1551
civviesclothes.com
Bleu Companies
Sendra boots are each handmade, with a process that was born a century ago. Every pair of the majestic boots has it’s own identity and you can find yours exclusively at Bleu Companies.
14 West Jones St.
bleucompanies.com Live Bleutimously!
Spartina 449
Our adorable illustrated Savannah Map Collection accessories are the perfect gifts for the holidays, for those who are from Savannah, or for those who love traveling here!
317 W. Broughton St.
912.200.3699
Spartina449.com
Kustom Hustle Tattoo
Merry X-Mas From Kustom Hustle Tattoo Parlor! Gift Card Sale! $20 Off Every $100 (Must be bought in $100 increments)
348 MLK Jr. Blvd
912.200.4904
kustomhustle.com
Telfair Museums
Give the gift of art! Telfair Museum memberships give you access to art all year long! Or give this adorable Maruca bag or colorful straw hat!
Membership: 912.790.8807
Shop: 912.790.8831
www.telfair.org
Savannah Music Festival
Spread throughout intimate venues in Savannah’s historic district, the 2017 Savannah Music Festival lineup covers jazz, classical, Americana and world by renowned artists from across the globe. The 2017 festival takes place from March 23rd through April 8th and includes concerts, recitals, film and dance performances.
Give the Gift of Live Music! Tickets and gift cards for the 2017 Savannah Music Festival season are now available.
See the full festival lineup and order tickets at
savannahmusicfestival.org or call the box office at 912.525.5050.
Rivers and Glen
From fly fishing fanatics to outdoorsman, Rivers & Glen Trading Co. Savannah stocks classic, well made goods from Orvis, Barbour, Filson & much more.
24 Drayton St
912.349.2352
riversandglen.com
Red Clover
This Plaid Shawl Wrap is the perfect holiday gift! Buy it now at ShopRedClover.com and use promo code: connect for 15% off.
244 Bull St.
shopredclover.com 912.236.4053
