2016 Holiday Gift Guide 

click to enlarge Good Fortune Tattoo Christmas Gift Card Sale!

20% Off Until December 25th! 2005 E Victory Dr.

912.355.2534

goodfortunetattoostudio.com



Civvies New & Recycled Clothing We carry new & recycled clothing! Buy, sell or trade with us! We pay out 30% cash from selling price or 50% store credit! 4 E. Broughton St.

912.236.1551

civviesclothes.com

















Rivers & Glen From fly fishing fanatics to outdoorsman, Rivers & Glen Trading Co. Savannah stocks classic, well made goods from Orvis, Barbour, Filson & much more. 24 Drayton St

912.349.2352

riversandglen.com











Telfair Museums Give the gift of art! Telfair Museum memberships give you access to art all year long! Or give this fabulous shaggy bag and anodized aluminum earrings, both are hand-crafted! Membership: 912.790.8807

Shop: 912.790.8831

www.telfair.org













Atelier Galerie An eclectic collection of handcrafted jewelry at great prices from local, regional and international artisans. Find the perfect gift! Open Monday-Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. 150 Abercorn St.

912.233.3140

agsavannah.com











click to enlarge Bay Camera Sony a6000 2 lens kit (includes 16-50 & 55-210 lens) Regular Price $1049.99 Instant Savings of $350 Final Price $699.99 4604 Habersham St.

912.355.3587

baycameracompany.com

















Spartina 449 Our adorable illustrated Savannah Map Collection accessories are the perfect gifts for the holidays, for those who are from Savannah, or for those who love traveling here! 317 W. Broughton St.

912.200.3699

Spartina449.com



















Savannah Music Festival Give the Gift of Live Music! Tickets and gift cards for the 2017 Savannah Music Festival season are now available. Spread throughout intimate venues in Savannah’s historic district, the 2017 Savannah Music Festival lineup covers jazz, classical, Americana and world by renowned artists from across the globe. The 2017 festival takes place from March 23rd through April 8th and includes concerts, recitals, film and dance performances. See the full festival lineup and order tickets at savannahmusicfestival.org or call the box office at 912.525.5050.





click to enlarge Carlito’s Since 2004, Carlito’s has featured sizzling fajitas, authentic eats, ice cold beer and some of Savannah’s Best margaritas! A Carlito’s gift card is the perfect stocking stuffer for the Mexican loving enthusiast on your shopping list! Spend $50 on a gift card & get $5 Free! 119 MLK Jr. Blvd

912.232.2525

carlitosmexican.com





Savannah Day Spa Simplify holiday shopping with Savannah Day Spa gift certificates. Choose from spa services and packages or opt for a spa spending spree on the certificate. Everyone loves a spa day! Available for purchase online, by phone, or at our downtown location, 18 E. Oglethorpe Ave.

912.234.9100

savannahdayspa.com





click to enlarge 17Hundred90 Give the gift of Fine dining this holiday season. Personalized gift certificates available in any dollar amount for the restaurant or the inn. We’ll even change the date to earlier so that it looks like you didn’t buy it last minute. 307 E President St.

912.236.7122

17hundred90.com





