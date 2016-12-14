2016 Holiday Gift Guide 

Good Fortune Tattoo Christmas Gift Card Sale!
20% Off Until December 25th!
2005 E Victory Dr.
912.355.2534
goodfortunetattoostudio.com
Civvies New & Recycled Clothing
We carry new & recycled clothing! Buy, sell or trade with us! We pay out 30% cash from selling price or 50% store credit!
4 E. Broughton St.
912.236.1551
civviesclothes.com
Rivers & Glen
From fly fishing fanatics to outdoorsman, Rivers & Glen Trading Co. Savannah stocks classic, well made goods from Orvis, Barbour, Filson & much more.
24 Drayton St
912.349.2352
riversandglen.com
Telfair Museums
Give the gift of art! Telfair Museum memberships give you access to art all year long! Or give this fabulous shaggy bag and anodized aluminum earrings, both are hand-crafted!
Membership: 912.790.8807
Shop: 912.790.8831
www.telfair.org
Atelier Galerie
An eclectic collection of handcrafted jewelry at great prices from local, regional and international artisans. Find the perfect gift! Open Monday-Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.
150 Abercorn St.
912.233.3140
agsavannah.com
Bay Camera
Sony a6000 2 lens kit (includes 16-50 & 55-210 lens) Regular Price $1049.99 Instant Savings of $350 Final Price $699.99
4604 Habersham St.
912.355.3587
baycameracompany.com
Spartina 449
Our adorable illustrated Savannah Map Collection accessories are the perfect gifts for the holidays, for those who are from Savannah, or for those who love traveling here!
317 W. Broughton St.
912.200.3699
Spartina449.com
Savannah Music Festival
Give the Gift of Live Music!
Tickets and gift cards for the 2017 Savannah Music Festival season are now available.
Spread throughout intimate
venues in Savannah’s historic district, the 2017 Savannah Music Festival lineup covers jazz, classical, Americana and world by renowned artists from across the globe. The 2017 festival takes place from March 23rd through April 8th and includes concerts, recitals, film and dance performances.
See the full festival lineup and order tickets at savannahmusicfestival.org or call the box office at 912.525.5050.
Carlito’s
Since 2004, Carlito’s has featured sizzling fajitas, authentic eats, ice cold beer and some of Savannah’s Best margaritas! A Carlito’s gift card is the perfect stocking stuffer for the Mexican loving enthusiast on your shopping list! Spend $50 on a gift card & get $5 Free!
119 MLK Jr. Blvd
912.232.2525
carlitosmexican.com
Savannah Day Spa
Simplify holiday shopping with Savannah Day Spa gift certificates. Choose from spa services and packages or opt for a spa spending spree on the certificate. Everyone loves a spa day! Available for purchase online, by phone, or at our downtown location,
18 E. Oglethorpe Ave.
912.234.9100
savannahdayspa.com
17Hundred90
Give the gift of Fine dining this holiday season. Personalized gift certificates available in any dollar amount for the restaurant or the inn. We’ll even change the date to earlier so that it looks like you didn’t buy it last minute.
307 E President St.
912.236.7122
17hundred90.com
The Bleu Companies
Sendra boots are each handmade, with a process that was born a century ago. Every pair of the majestic boots has it's own identity and you can find yours exclusively at Bleu Companies.
14 W Jones St.
bleucompanies.com
Live Bleutimously!
