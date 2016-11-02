A Thousand Horses @Saddlebags 

click to enlarge

With Southern rock grit and pop-country memorability, A Thousand Horses bring an up-tempo, bar-rock sound to Saddlebags this weekend. In the tradition of the Black Crowes, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Florida Georgia Line, the band brings that small town charm and to their road-tested sound.

Hailing from Newberry, South Carolina and Savannah, vocalist Michael Hobby, guitarist Bill Satcher, guitarist and vocalist Zach Brown (not that one), and bassist and vocalist Graham Deloach were raised on the music of the Allman Brothers, Garth Brooks, and Alan Jackson.

In 2014, the group landed a deal with Big Machine Records/Republic Nashville, who released their debut single, “Smoke.” The song hit number one on the charts and was RIAA Gold-certified. Southernality, their first full-length album, was released in 2015. Praised for its musicality and vintage Southern Rock influences, it reached country, rock, and Americana fans alike.

Hailed by Rolling Stone as the best up-and-comers spotted at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, A Thousand Horses have proven themselves stage masters with vintage appeal for the older set and fresh edge for younger folks.

Friday, November 4, 8 p.m., $19 via wantickets.com, 21+