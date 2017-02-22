A-Town Get Down Kickoff Party @Service Brewing 

click to enlarge

IT'S ALMOST time to celebrate music and the arts at the annual A-Town Get Down, and the fest is throwing a party to get everyone in the spirit.

Service Brewing is a fitting spot for a kickoff bash—the festival has moved from its usual spot at the Charles H. Morris Center to Indian Street, just a couple blocks down from the local brewery. The A-Town crew has worked with the Savannah Department of Renewal Authority to create an artistic environment with food trucks, vendors, and even a shipping container entertainment area under the Talmadge Bridge for the big event on March 25. The kickoff takes place exactly one month prior to the festival.

While enjoying Service’s variety of brews ($12 for tasting and a tour), attendees will get a peek at what’s to come in March, plus live entertainment from Missionary Blues Band and Kim Michael Polote. Bring some cash for a raffle ($10 a ticket) for prizes like VIP tickets, group tickets, swag bags, posters, shirts, meet-and-greets with festival artists, and more. All proceeds from raffle sales go directly back into the community through art education programs in conjunction with Loop It Up Savannah.

Come hungry: the grill’s hot, and there will be meat and veggie options out on the Service patio for a suggested donation of just $5 a plate.

Saturday, February 25, 1-5 p.m., 21+