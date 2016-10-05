Afterparty after the Ride 

click to enlarge

THE DUO of Mike & Ruthy – that’s Mike Merenda and Ruthy Ungar – is one of the shaping forces in the American folk music revival.

Both veterans of the legendary ensemble The Mammals, Mike is a songwriter, guitarist and banjo picker, while fiddler Ruthy follows in the footsteps of her father, Jay Ungar, who performed the now-iconic “Ashokan Farewell” from Ken Burns’s “Civil War” series.

(Ruthy likes to joke, “that song put me through college.”)

Together the upstate New York-based husband and wife and their band play a deceptively high-energy, upbeat brand of roots-inspired music that subverts all the usual stereotypes of the genre.

Their new album, Bright As You Can, features an array of diverse instrumentation, from a horn section to pedal steel.

“Collectively we enjoy a wide range of all kinds of music. We like to give all of them a fair shake,” says Mike. “And of course the idea of roots music is all encompassing. And that’s how we like to think of our music, as roots music.”

Often with folk, there’s a big gap between the recorded product and the live show. But Bright As You Can is exceptionally vibrant, with a full sound that jumps out of the speakers.

“Of that 14-song album, at least half is captured live,” Mike says.

Mike & Ruthy are all-in with the idea of a full touring band.

“The decision to tour with a band again serves a lot of the songs we’ve been writing. It shows a bigger dynamic range. I like to have that versatility as an artist.”

For years, Mike & Ruthy have hosted the “Summer Hoot” and “Winter Hoot” festivals near Woodstock, N.Y.

This year they take the concept on the road with a mini-tour called “Hoot Highway.” (The Savannah stop isn’t technically a part of the Hoot Highway tour, however.)

“The Hoot Highway is sort of an experiment, a maiden voyage,” says Mike. “We decided to take elements of that on the road, relying on collaborations with local artists in the town we’re performing in.”

Savannah songstress Britt Scott – voted “Best Local Singer/Songwriter” by our readers in this year’s Best of Savannah Reader’s Poll – opens for Mike & Ruthy with a set of her own originals.

While Scott keeps a very active schedule on local stages, the audience at Grayson Stadium is likely to be her biggest ever.

It will also be her first show with a full backing band of all local musicians.

“Some of my songs call for a solo performance, but to me music is mainly a form of communication. And there’s something about having someone else with you up there—not only communicating with the audience but also to interact with on stage,” she says.

“Songs can change depending on what others bring to the table. And I don’t like to give too much direction,” she says, citing her previous experience in local ensembles Lovely Locks and American Hologram.

“Both of those were three-part harmony projects, and the more freedom they gave me, the better it always was.”

Scott’s band features Jason Cox on bass, Phillip Price on keys, Erin Armstrong on vocals, and Tom Worley on drums.

“We call it the full ginger band,” jokes Scott, a redhead herself. “It just happened that way organically, but then it sort of became a thing.”

