Ambrose, Choice, Dolore, Royalty Musik Entertainment @The Jinx 

By

click to enlarge ambrose1-1.jpg

AMBROSE is back! Savannah’s soulful funk/rock/hip-hop group—the one that brought you Blouses, the Lowcountry’s favorite Prince & The Revolution tribute band—has returned with a batch of original material to share. If you catch frontman Steven Baumgardner playing his classical guitar around town, expect to hear some of those tunes beefed up with drums, bass, keys, and maybe even a little brass.

Choice comes to town with his crew from Orlando Royalty Entertainment, including Dolore D, Chico Money, Lazarus, and Mic V.

Thursday, October 6, 10 p.m., $5, 21+

