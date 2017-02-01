February 01, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

Archnemesis @El-Rocko Lounge 

music-bandpage_archnemesis-21.jpg

FOR eight years, Archnemesis has thrilled audiences with a contagious brand of electro hip-hop soul and a dazzling stage show.

With classically-trained roots and a knowledge of jazz theory, Archnemesis offers a unique take on pop music through remixes of hits like Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle,” Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen,” and The xx’s “Do You Mind” and more, which both charted on radio stations throughout the country. He also boasts an extensive catalog of EPs, LPs, remixes and collaborations, all available for free at archnemesismusic.com. The crowds at Hangout Festival, Lights All Night, Camp Bisco, Electric Forest, and more can’t get enough, and Savannah is always welcoming of the South Carolina-based performer.

The El-Rocko show will be a packed dance party. Attendees will also get the chance to sample brand-new Orange Edition Red Bull. You read that right: free cocktails, y’all!

As drinks are poured and Archnemesis takes the stage, SCAD students will live paint Red Bull coolers, which will be displayed in local bars and restaurants after the gig.

Thursday, February 2, doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m., free, 21+

