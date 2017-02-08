February 08, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

Atlas Road Crew, Custard Pie @Barrelhouse South 

By

click to enlarge music-bandpage_atlasroadcrew-22.jpg

CATCH ONE of South Carolina’s rapidly rising rock bands this weekend.

With the release of 2015’s Halfway to Hopkins, produced by Grammy-winning producer Rick Beato (Corey Smith, Needtobreathe, Shinedown), Atlas Road Crew’s Southern-tinged pop-rock is sweeping the nation.

Boasting memorable, anthemic choruses and vintage touches that recall the greats of American rock ‘n’ roll, Taylor Nicholson (vocals, guitar), Dave Beddingfield (lead guitar), Bryce James (piano, vocals), Max Becker (bass), and Patrick Drohan (drums, vocals), the University of South Carolina graduates spin soulful, hooky tunes that are made for road trips.

Valdosta’s Custard Pie will bring their Cosmic Gypsy Jam sound back to the Barrelhouse stage.

Saturday, February 11, 10 p.m., free, 21+

 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

