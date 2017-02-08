Atlas Road Crew, Custard Pie @Barrelhouse South 

click to enlarge

CATCH ONE of South Carolina’s rapidly rising rock bands this weekend.

With the release of 2015’s Halfway to Hopkins, produced by Grammy-winning producer Rick Beato (Corey Smith, Needtobreathe, Shinedown), Atlas Road Crew’s Southern-tinged pop-rock is sweeping the nation.

Boasting memorable, anthemic choruses and vintage touches that recall the greats of American rock ‘n’ roll, Taylor Nicholson (vocals, guitar), Dave Beddingfield (lead guitar), Bryce James (piano, vocals), Max Becker (bass), and Patrick Drohan (drums, vocals), the University of South Carolina graduates spin soulful, hooky tunes that are made for road trips.

Valdosta’s Custard Pie will bring their Cosmic Gypsy Jam sound back to the Barrelhouse stage.

Saturday, February 11, 10 p.m., free, 21+