Baby Baby, Jeff Two-Names and the Born Agains, The Gumps @The Jinx 

SAVANNAH'S favorite party starters Baby Baby are back with Semifamous, a new album that continues the Atlanta four-piece's raucous tradition. Kicking off with an intro skit that allegedly ushers in a revolution, the album throws its listeners into a ramshackle mess of joy with "Serge," chanting, "This is a statement, not an opinion! No demographics! This is a statement! We are the people!"
Formed in 2009, the band created an irreverent and enlivening sound and has been fine-tuning it ever since through their albums Money and Big Boy Baller Club. Their best work production-wise to date, Semifamous blends the nonstop fun and grit of an Andrew W.K. set with a twinge of Beastie Boys-style throwback silliness. The band parades their style as, simply, “fun rock.” And fun rock it is: optimistic, ridiculous, out of control, and a helluva good time.
Jeff-Two Names and the Born Agains and The Gumps give a punk Savannah welcome—nobody’s gonna be sittin’ down at this show.
Thursday, November 17, 10 p.m., $10 via ticketfly.com, 21+
Please inform us as to exactly where on UGA's large campus the December 4th meeting…
