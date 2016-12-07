December 07, 2016 Music & Clubs » Music

Beatlemania @Tybee Post Theater 

By

click to enlarge beatle1-1.jpg

INVADE the island for Fab Four film, footage, and more! The Post Theater is offering a two screenings of Ron Howard’s acclaimed Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years documentary. The film follows the Beatles' formative years, from home to honing their image with Brian Epstein to their breakout, and features interviews with the living Beatles, fans, supporters, and more, plus archival concert footage and additional interviews.

Right after the screening, The Hypnotics will perform a live musical tribute to the band.

The film screens a second time on Sunday.

Saturday, December 10, 7 p.m., $18, Sunday, December 11, 7 p.m., $7, all-ages

Tags: , , , , , ,

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

