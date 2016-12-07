Beatlemania @Tybee Post Theater 

click to enlarge

INVADE the island for Fab Four film, footage, and more! The Post Theater is offering a two screenings of Ron Howard’s acclaimed Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years documentary. The film follows the Beatles' formative years, from home to honing their image with Brian Epstein to their breakout, and features interviews with the living Beatles, fans, supporters, and more, plus archival concert footage and additional interviews.

Right after the screening, The Hypnotics will perform a live musical tribute to the band.

The film screens a second time on Sunday.

Saturday, December 10, 7 p.m., $18, Sunday, December 11, 7 p.m., $7, all-ages